4 medium intensity earthquakes hit J-K

Four medium intensity tremors with magnitudes ranging between 4.7 and 5.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir in a span of fewer than two hours on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said. The first quake with a magnitude of 4.7 hits at 10:42 pm, followed by one measuring 5.5 six minutes later.

The third quake measuring 4.6 hits at 10:58, followed by the fourth one at 11:20 pm with a magnitude of 5.4. There were no immediate reports of casualty and damage to properties.

