Delhi: 34 trains running late due to low visibility in Northern Railway region

As many as 34 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region. The delay in train varies from 15 hours to one hour. Long-distance trains such as Bhubaneshwar- Anand Vihar Odisha Sampark Kranti Express (12819) was delayed by 15 hours on Tuesday morning whereas Puri- Anand Vihar Neelanchal (12875) is running late by 13 hours. Lucknow- Delhi Gomti Express is running late by 5 hours while Amritsar- New Delhi Intercity is late by over an hour.

Meanwhile, flight operations are normal at the Delhi Airport. On Monday, dense fog engulfed northern parts of the country. Delhi-NCR witnessed disruption in traffic movement as visibility dropped drastically low.

Due to bad weather, flight and railway operations were affected too on Monday. The Delhi Airport authority had urged the passengers to stay in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. (ANI)

