Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday took charge as the Chief of Army Staff, succeeding Gen Bipin Rawat. Gen Naravane served as vice chief of the Army before taking charge of the 1.3 million strong Army.
In his 37 years of service, Gen Naravane served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. He also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry brigade on the eastern front.
Before appointed as vice chief of the Army, Gen Naravane was heading the Army's Eastern Command that takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manoj Mukund Naravane
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Rashtriya Rifles
- Eastern Command
- India
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi asking why we are talking of Kashmir in
Tributes paid to CRPF DIG killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar highway
Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane to be next Chief of Army Staff
Mehbooba Mufti questions PM over detention of Kashmiri leaders
One soldier killed in gunfight at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district: Army.