Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of June, 2019

Jun 1: New Delhi: As Congress MPs re-elected her the leader of parliamentary party (CPP), Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said several "decisive measures" were being mulled to strengthen the organisation and lauded Congress president Rahul Gandhi's "fearless leadership".

Jun 2: Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik Sunday resigned from Bijepur Assembly constituency and retained the Hinjli seat.

Jun 4: New Delhi: Renowned scientist and cyclone warning specialist Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was on Tuesday appointed as the chief of India Meteorological Department (IMD), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Jun 7: New Delhi: The north and central regions of India seethed under heatwave conditions Friday forcing people to stay indoors, even as a severe dust storm and lightning in various parts of Uttar Pradesh claimed at least 26 lives and left 57 injured.

Jun 9: New Delhi: In a strategically significant move, the government has decided to fast-track integration of Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles into over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets under a closely-guarded project.

Jun 10: Pathankot (Punjab): A court on Monday sentenced three men including a temple caretaker to life imprisonment till last breath for the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir shortly after convicting them along with three others for the ghastly crime that shook the nation 17 months ago.

Jun 11: New Delhi: Former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian has deduced in a new research paper that India may not have been the world's fastest-growing economy between 2011-12 and 2016-17 as its GDP growth rate was overestimated, a claim the government quickly rubbished saying its estimates were based on accepted procedures and methodologies.

Jun 13: New Delhi: All 13 air-warriors on board an AN-32 transport aircraft that crashed in a heavily forested mountainous area in Arunachal Pradesh 10 days back were killed, the Indian Air Force said Thursday.

Jun 15: Kolkata: Agitating doctors Saturday turned down West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's offer for talks at the state secretariat saying they fear about their security and rejected her appeal to end their stir, which entered the fifth day.

Jun 17: New Delhi: Former Union minister J P Nadda was appointed BJP's working president during the party's parliamentary board meeting on Monday.

Jun 18: New Delhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a five-time parliamentarian from West Bengal, was appointed as the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, while Kerala MP K Suresh was made the party's chief whip in the lower house, party sources said on Tuesday.

Jun 20: New Delhi: India on Thursday dismissed as "fake news" a Pakistani media report claiming New Delhi is ready for talks with Islamabad, saying there is no change in its position that Pakistan must first take "verifiable" and "irreversible" action against terrorism for resumption of dialogue.

Jun 22: New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The CBI has booked controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and others in connection with the alleged corruption in the Rs 2895 crore deal of 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force in 2009, officials said Saturday.

Jun 24: Jaipur/New Delhi: Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini died on Monday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi, a party spokesperson said.

Jun 25: New Delhi: Kerala has occupied the top slot in terms of health performance among large states followed by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, whereas Uttar Pradesh and Bihar remained at the bottom, according to the Niti Aayog's second round of Health Index.

Jun 26: New Delhi: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the country's external snooping agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Wednesday got new chiefs as the government cleared names of IPS officers Arvind Kumar and Samanat Goel for the coveted posts for a fixed tenure of two years.

Jun 27: New Delhi/Srinagar: The Income Tax department Thursday conducted raids on multiple properties of Hilal Rather, the son of former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather, in connection with an alleged loan misappropriation and tax evasion case, officials said.

Jun 29: Alwar: Two years after Haryana resident Pehlu Khan was lynched by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police here have filed a chargesheet against his two sons and a truck operator for illegally transporting cattle.

Jun 30: New Delhi: June ended with 33 percent of monsoon precipitation and over 78 percent of meteorological subdivision recording "deficient" rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department.

