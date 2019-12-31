Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of September, 2019

Sep 1: New Delhi: Prominent Muslim face Arif Mohammed Khan, who quit the Rajiv Gandhi government in protest against the enactment of a law to nullify the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case, was on Sunday appointed as Governor, along with three BJP leaders.

Sep 2: Islamabad/New Delhi: For the first time since Pakistan detained Kulbhushan Jadhav in 2016, a top Indian diplomat met him on Monday for two hours and reported that he appeared to be under "extreme pressure" to parrot a false narrative to bolster Islamabad's untenable claims in his case.

Sep 5: New Delhi: Former union finance minister P Chidambaram was put behind bars on Thursday hours after a CBI court sent him to two-week judicial custody in the INX Media case in an unprecedented setback to the Congress veteran who even offered to surrender to the ED in a desperate attempt to be spared the ignominy of going to prison.

Sep 7: Bengaluru: India's bold bid to become only the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon ended in a huge disappointment on Saturday when contact with Chandrayaan-2's landing module was abruptly lost seconds before it was to descend the final 2.1 km and touch down on the lunar surface.

Sep 8: New Delhi: Eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani, who defended the accused in some of the most difficult and high-profile cases including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, passed away on Sunday at the age of 95.

Sep 10: Seraikela: Jharkhand Police has dropped murder charge against 11 accused in the mob lynching case of Tabrez Ansari, a young Muslim man, who was seen on national television being beaten up with rods while tied to a pole and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' over alleged theft.

Sep 11: New Delhi: Pramod Kumar Mishra has been appointed as the new Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while former Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha is the new Principal Advisor, the government said on Wednesday.

Sep 12: New Delhi: Top Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Thursday said Kashmir is an "integral part" of the country and the welfare of the Valley's people lies in their integration with India, even as it urged the government to use all constitutional means for bringing back normalcy in the region.

Sep 14: New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled over Rs 70,000 crore of measures for exporters and the real estate sector, including about Rs 30,000 crore new spending in plans such as setting up of a stressed asset fund, as part of efforts to boost economic growth from a six-year low.

Sep 16: Srinagar: Farooq Abdullah, a three-term chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and five-time parliamentarian, was arrested on Monday under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and his residence was declared a jail, officials said here.

Sep 17: New Delhi: The united front of Left student organizations SFI, AISA, AISF and DSF on Tuesday swept the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, with Aishe Ghosh being elected president.

Sep 18: New Delhi: The government on Wednesday banned the production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and similar products, citing health risk to people, especially youth, and an ordinance will be brought in to make it an offense, entailing jail term up to three years as well as fine.

Sep 19: New Delhi: Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who played a key role in negotiating the Rafale deal, will be the next Chief of Air Staff, the government announced on Thursday.

Sep 20: Panaji: In the biggest reduction in 28 years, the government on Friday slashed corporate tax by almost 10 percentage points as it looked to pull the economy out of a six-year low growth and a 45-year high unemployment rate by reviving private investments with a Rs 1.45-lakh crore tax break.

Sep 21: New Delhi: Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy" , featuring Ranveer Singh as an aspiring rapper, has been selected as India's official entry in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on Saturday.

Sep 24: New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most influential stars of his generation, was on Tuesday named the Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient for the year 2018 for his contribution to the Indian film industry.

Sep 25: Shivpuri: Two Dalit children, who did not have a toilet at home, were allegedly beaten to death by two upper-caste men for defecating near a village panchayat building in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Wednesday, police said.

Sep 26: New Delhi: Muslim parties made a U-turn Thursday on questioning the authorship of the summary of 2003 ASI report, which had held that a massive structure pre-existed the Babri Masjid, and apologized to the Supreme Court for wasting its time in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Sep 28: Ramban/Jammu: A top Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander', wanted in connection with the assassination of a senior BJP leader and an RSS functionary, was killed along with two other terrorists in a nine-hour operation in which a jawan lost his life in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Sep 29: New Delhi: Over 120 people died in rain-related incidents across the country in the past four days, with Uttar Pradesh reporting the maximum deaths, while incessant rainfall in Bihar has badly hit normal life, with almost all areas of capital city Patna under knee-deep waters and people struggling to meet their daily needs.

Sep 30: New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is monitoring the developments along the western front and is prepared to carry out a Balakot-type strike, if directed by the government, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said after taking charge of the IAF on Monday.

