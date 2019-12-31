Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt creates Department of Military Affairs, to be headed by CDS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 14:36 IST
Govt creates Department of Military Affairs, to be headed by CDS
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)

The government has created a Department of Military Affairs in the Defence Ministry and it will be headed by newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, according to an official order issued on Tuesday. General Rawat, who completed a three-year tenure as Army Chief, was on Monday named as the country's first CDS.

The new department will have under it works relating to the three forces -- Army, Navy and Air Force -- and procurement exclusive to the services, except capital acquisitions, according to prevalent rules and procedures, the order said. It said the department will ensure the facilitation of restructuring of military commands for optimal utilization of resources by bringing about "jointness in operations, including through the establishment of joint and theatre commands".

It will also ensure "jointness in procurement, training, and staffing for the services through joint planning and integration of their requirements", the order said. Besides this, the department is tasked with promoting the use of indigenous equipment by the services, it said.

President Ram Nath Kovind approved changes in the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, and following this, the department was set up. With the latest changes, the Defence Ministry will have five departments under it and these are the Department of Defence, the Department of Military Affairs, the Department of Defence Production, the Department of Defence Research and Development, and the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, the order said.

The Department of Military Affairs will have an integrated headquarters of the Defence Ministry comprising of the Army headquarters, the Naval headquarters, the Air headquarters, the Defence Staff headquarters, and the Territorial Army. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 24, approved creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff.

"The Chief of Defence Staff will also head the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), to be created within the Ministry of Defence and function as its secretary," an official statement had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

SKorean prosecutors indict Moon's key ally over corruption

South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday indicted a key ally of President Moon Jae-in on a dozen charges including bribery as they concluded a monthslong probe into a political scandal that rocked Seouls liberal government and sparked huge prote...

Digest year-ender for international stories for month of February, 2019

Feb 1 Washington US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the US will withdraw from the landmark nuclear arms control treaty with Russia, alleging that Kremlin violated the Cold War-era pact. Feb 2 Tehran Iran announced the succes...

Houston grabs global headlines in 2019 with 'Howdy, Modi!' event

Houston, known as the worlds energy capital, grabbed international headlines in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump addressed the historic Howdy, Modi diaspora event that further cemented the Indo-US strategic ...

MP: Minister Jeetu Patwari loses calm, pushes party worker out of chamber

Madhya Pradesh Minister Jeetu Patwari on Monday lost his cool when Congress workers in Rewa did not move out out his chamber before a scheduled press briefing. A visibly miffed Patwari was caught on camera while forcibly pushing a party wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019