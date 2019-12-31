Indore cleanest city for 4th time in a row
Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Tuesday.
Bhopal stood second in first quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second quarter results (July-September).
The third position was grabbed by Surat in the first quarter and Navi Mumbai in the second quarter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
India being thrown into extreme communal divide by Modi-Shah govt : Digvijaya Singh
J-K: Indian Army's Romeo Force organises free medical camp in Poonch
EC seeks report from Jharkhand poll authorities over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark
U2 features Smriti Irani, Gauri Lankesh as female icons during maiden Indian performance
PM hails armed forces for India's victory in 1971 Indo-Pak war