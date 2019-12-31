Tribals forced to carry man's body for autopsy, KSHRC

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the state government over the incident where some tribals were forced to carry a man's body around three kms on foot through the forests in Ernakulam district for autopsy due to lack of proper roads to their hamlets. Registering a case on its own over the incident based on the media reports, Kerala State Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice Antony Dominic directed the Chief Secretary and Ernakulam district collector to file a report within three weeks.

Soman (37) allegedly committed suicide by hanging in his house in Kunjippara tribal colony in Erankulam district last week. After the inquest by the police, his body was reportedly wrapped in a mat before carrying it on their shoulders to reach the nearest road.

They crossed a river and took the body in a jeep to the main road. Later, the body was taken in an ambulance to Kothamangalam Taluk hospital for autopsy..

