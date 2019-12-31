Infiltration dips, local youth joining terror groups decreases in 2019: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that infiltration from across the border and the number of local youth joining terror groups has gone down this year. "As per our record, around 130 people managed to infiltrate this year, compared to last year's figure of 143. The number of youths joining terrorist organisations has gone down. 218 joined in 2018 and this year it was 139," Singh said at a press conference here.

The top police official also said that security forces have been able to neutralise 160 terrorists in multiple operations and have also succeeded in the anti-drug drive. "160 terrorists were killed in 80 operations and the anti-drug operations were also very successful. The number of active terrorists has gone down to 250," Singh said.

According to the DGP, there has been a 30 per cent decrease in terror-related incidents in 2019 as compared to the previous year and the civilian casualty has also come down. Singh also pointed out that there has been an improvement in police infrastructure in the region and said that close to 10,000 youths had undergone training at their training centres. (ANI)

