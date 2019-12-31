TN Governor, Chief Minister extend new year greetings Chennai, Dec 31 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday extended their new year greetings to the people of the state. "I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on the occasion of New Year 2020," Purohit said.

"On this happy occasion let us all resolve to work together in a spirit of harmony and friendship to usher in progress and development so as to create a brighter and better tomorrow," he said. May the dawn of the New Year bring plent of happiness, peace, good health, progress and prosperity to the people of Tamil Nadu, Purohit said in a Raj Bhavan release.

"Let happiness blossom and peace prevail in this new year to the people of Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said in his new year greetings. DMK chief Stalin, MDMK leader Vaiko and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss also extended their greetings on the occasion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

