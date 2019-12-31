Shah visits SSB headquarters in Delhi, meets senior officers
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) headquarters at New Delhi and met senior officers of the force.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) headquarters at New Delhi and met senior officers of the force. Shah also reviewed the functioning of the SSB through a presentation given by the Director-General of the Force, Kumar Rajesh Chandra, a release said.
"He was apprised of the organisational structure of SSB, its deployment, operational achievements and various facets as well as the concerns," it said. Senior officials of the MHA and SSB were also present there.
"During the visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met senior officers of the force and received the ceremonial welcome with Guard of Honour," read the release. (ANI)
