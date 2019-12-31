Haryana govt transfers 7 IAS, 3 HCS officers

The Haryana government on Tuesday transferred seven IAS and three state civil service officers with immediate effect, an official statement said. The state government also gave additional charge to two IAS officers, it said.

According to the statement, Panipat Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prabhjot Singh has now been posted as the Director and Special Secretary of Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment departments. Rewari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jitender Kumar has been posted at Jhajjar in the same capacity, it said.

The new DC of Rewari will be IAS Yashendra Singh who will also look after the work of Additional Secretary and Director, Art and Cultural Affairs, the statement said. It further stated that IAS officers Narhari Singh Banger and Ram Kumar Singh will hold the positions of Managing Director of Haryana Seeds Development Corporation and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad respectively.

IAS Manoj Kumar has been posted as Bhiwani's Additional Deputy Commissioner and the Secretary of its Regional Transport Authority, while Munish Sharma has been posted as Additional Labour Commissioner, Gurugram, it said. Vijayendra Kumar, Secretary, General Administration department, has been given the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Saraswati Heritage Board, the statement said.

It said Sonal Goel, Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited, will also hold the charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. Three Haryana Civil Service officers -- Dinesh Singh Yadav, Vivek Padam Singh and Om Parkash -- have also been transferred, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

