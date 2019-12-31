Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt transfers 7 IAS, 3 HCS officers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 18:56 IST
Haryana govt transfers 7 IAS, 3 HCS officers

The Haryana government on Tuesday transferred seven IAS and three state civil service officers with immediate effect, an official statement said. The state government also gave additional charge to two IAS officers, it said.

According to the statement, Panipat Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prabhjot Singh has now been posted as the Director and Special Secretary of Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment departments. Rewari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jitender Kumar has been posted at Jhajjar in the same capacity, it said.

The new DC of Rewari will be IAS Yashendra Singh who will also look after the work of Additional Secretary and Director, Art and Cultural Affairs, the statement said. It further stated that IAS officers Narhari Singh Banger and Ram Kumar Singh will hold the positions of Managing Director of Haryana Seeds Development Corporation and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad respectively.

IAS Manoj Kumar has been posted as Bhiwani's Additional Deputy Commissioner and the Secretary of its Regional Transport Authority, while Munish Sharma has been posted as Additional Labour Commissioner, Gurugram, it said. Vijayendra Kumar, Secretary, General Administration department, has been given the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Saraswati Heritage Board, the statement said.

It said Sonal Goel, Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited, will also hold the charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. Three Haryana Civil Service officers -- Dinesh Singh Yadav, Vivek Padam Singh and Om Parkash -- have also been transferred, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kashmir: SMS facility for all mobile phones, internet services at govt hospitals from tomorrow

Broadband internet services will be restored in government-run hospitals and SMS facility on all mobile phones from Tuesday midnight in Kashmir, after over four and a half months of suspension. Internet services, landline and mobile phones ...

Trump says U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on Jan 15

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of an American trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.The president wrote in a tweet that he would sign the deal with high level representatives of China ...

Cong appoints 6 committees for Delhi Assembly polls

Ahead of the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress on Tuesday appointed six election-related panels with state unit chief Subhash Chopra heading the 56-member election committee and Kirti Azad made chair of the 165-member campaign ...

Iraqi leaders assure Americans' safety in call with Pompeo -State Dept

Iraqi leaders guaranteed the safety of American personnel and property on Tuesday in a telephone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the State Department said after protesters attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Pompeo spoke with Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019