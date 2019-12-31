Newborn baby found buried in estate

The body of a newborn boy baby was found buried in an estate by a few workers in Kothagiri near here on Tuesday, police said. The workers noticed a leg of the baby sticking out of the ground and informed the estate management and the police.

The body was retrieved and investigations are on to find whether the baby was buried following premature birth or abandoned by someone, the police said. PTI COR NVM NVG NVG.

