Elephant electrocuted in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur; farmer held

A wild elephant died after coming into contact with an electrified wire around a paddy farm in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, officials said on Tuesday. The owner of the farm was arrested.

The incident took place at Gaura village under Pratappur forest range on Monday, a forest official said. The elephant came in contact with an electrified wire alleged laid by Lalji Gond, the farmer, for protecting his paddy crop from wild animals, the official said.

Gond was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act and further investigation was underway, he added. On December 27, a female elephant had died after being stuck in a muddy field for three days in Katghora forest division of the neighbouring Korba district.

Katghora in-charge Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) was suspended after the incident. Thickly-forested areas of northern Chhattisgarh, comprising districts of Surguja, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Surajpur, Balrampur and Korea, frequently witness incidents of man-elephant conflict..

