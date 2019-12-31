Left Menu
Rajasthan ACB registered 424 cases in 2019: Official

  Jaipur
  Updated: 31-12-2019 20:11 IST
  Created: 31-12-2019 20:11 IST
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered 424 cases this year, an increase of around 14 per cent over the 2018 figures, a senior official said on Tuesday. The personnel of police department were involved in 90 of these corruption cases, of which 87 were cases were against its non-gazetted personnel, he said.

The total bribe amount recovered during raids this year was over Rs 1.5 crore and 27 women were booked in the corruption cases, the official said. “The ACB has registered 424 cases from January 1 to December 31 this year, which are 52 more than the previous year. Of them, 309 cases are for demanding and accepting bribe, 27 are related with possession of disproportionate assets and 88 cases are of abusing official position,” Director General (ACB) Alok Tripathi said.

He informed that 312 people, including 48 gazetted and 264 non-gazetted employees and private persons, were caught red handed while accepting bribe. There were 90 cases related to police department, revenue department (53), Panchayti Raj department (30), energy department (19) and 14 cases related to the education department, Tripathi said.

The ACB booked employees of urban development and housing, health and other departments also, he said. “Bribe amount to the tune of Rs. 1, 58, 60000 was recovered from the accused persons this year,” Tripathi told reporters at the ACB office here.

“The ACB took action against organised corruption rackets in narcotics department, illegal sand mining, and money extortion in jails etc.,” he said.

