Rhino found dead in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

A male rhino was found dead in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve here on Tuesday, an official said.

"The carcass was recovered from Rhino Rehabilitation Area-1 of Dudhwa National Park. Prima facie it seems that the death was due to infighting," said Sanjay Kumar Pathak, field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

Pathak informed that after the death of the male rhino, the total number of rhinos in the protected area of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve stands at 38.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

