Maha: One labourer killed, another injured at Vasai station

A contract labourer was electrocuted and another injured on Tuesday after coming in contact with an overhead wire at Vasai railway station in Palghar district, the Government railway police said. The incident took place at around 2.55 pm, when three contract labourers were doing some welding work at north-end foot overbridge on platform number 6-7 of Vasai station, a GRP officer said.

The aluminium ladder, which the victims were holding slipped and rested on an overhead wire, causing one of them to get electrocuted and injuring the other, he said. "While the labourer, who was ascending the ladder, escaped unhurt, two others who were supporting the ladder suffered severe burns," he said.

The injured labourers were rushed to the nearest hospital, where one of them was declared dead on admission, the official said. According to the Western Railway, it had shut the power from the overhead wire for some time to rescue the injured men, who were working for a contractor of the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.