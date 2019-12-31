Man booked for divorcing wife by pronouncing triple talaq in Delhi

A man has been booked for allegedly divorcing his wife by pronouncing triple talaq in south Delhi's Defence Colony area, police said on Tuesday. Police registered a case on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by the woman.

In her complaint, the woman said she got married to Shujauddin on November 20, 2017. She used to live with her husband and in-laws at Sahibabad. Soon after marriage, her husband started ill-treating her and physical assaulting her, the FIR stated.

On September 5, her husband visited her parents at Sadiq Nagar and picked up a fight with her and assaulted her before giving triple talaq, she alleged. Police said they have registered a case and investigating is underway.

The practice of triple talaq has been made illegal in India.

