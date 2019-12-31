Break-in at post office in Delhi's Shahdara

Some unidentified persons entered a post-office after breaking its wall in Shahdara's Mansarovar park area and decamped with Rs 487, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday and a case has been registered in this regard, they said.

The post-office is located inside an old building in Mansarovar Park area, the police said, adding the suspects made a whole in the lower part of the building's wall to enter it. "They fled from the spot with Rs 487. We have scanned the CCTV camera footage and found that a young boy was also involved in the incident," a senior official said.

Police are trying to nab the suspects, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

