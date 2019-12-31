Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Six dead as elevator at farm house crashes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mhow
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 22:28 IST
MP: Six dead as elevator at farm house crashes

Six people were killed onTuesday when an elevator crashed at a farm house near Mhow, 25km from Indore, the police said

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Vinod Sharma told PTIthat one of the deceased was identified as Puneet Agrawal

The incident took place around 6 in the evening andfurther probe was on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Six of family dead in elevator crash at farmhouse in Mhow

Six members of a family were killed and another injured on Tuesday evening when an elevator collapsed at a farmhouse near Mhow town, 25 km from Indore, the police said. The deceased were identified as Puneet Agrawal 53, his daughter Palak ...

Farmers of Amaravati write to President, urging to accord permission for mercy

Farmers of Amaravati on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to accord permission for mercy killing as the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was pursuing a policy of revenge against people of the region by deciding ...

UPDATE 3-Warren warns 'democracy hangs in the balance' in New Year's Eve speech

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren sought to re-energize her White House campaign in a New Years Eve speech on Tuesday, warning that democracy hangs in the balance five weeks before nominating contests begin in early Februar...

Maple Leafs sign D Holl to 3-year, $6M extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Justin Holl to a three-year extension on Tuesday worth 2 million per season. The 27-year-old has one goal and 10 assists through 38 games this season. In 51 career NHL games, he has registered three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019