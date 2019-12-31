MP: Six dead as elevator at farm house crashes

Six people were killed onTuesday when an elevator crashed at a farm house near Mhow, 25km from Indore, the police said

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Vinod Sharma told PTIthat one of the deceased was identified as Puneet Agrawal

The incident took place around 6 in the evening andfurther probe was on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

