4 youngsters on motorcycle run over by truck in MP's Khargone

Four people on a motorcycle were run over by a truck on Tuesday in Oon area of Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said

The incident took place at Talakpura turning on Khandwa-Baroda Road, Inspector Mansingh Thakur said

"Akshay Singh (22), Jitendra Maniram (21), LokeshBaliram (25) and Jagdish Mangal Singh (24) died on the spot," he said.

