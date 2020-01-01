Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai rings in New Year with peaceful celebrations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 10:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 10:14 IST
Mumbai rings in New Year with peaceful celebrations
Image Credit: Pixabay

Lakhs of Mumbaikars welcomed the New Year with peaceful celebrations and night-long parties though less crowds were witnessed on city streets and other public places compared to last year, police said on Wednesday. Thousands of people thronged popular spots like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Bandstand and Juhu beach from Tuesday evening to welcome 2020.

Around 2 am on Wednesday, revelers were asked to leave these places, a police official said. "This time there were less crowds on streets as compared to last year," a traffic police official said.

A light show was held at Bandra Reclamation where people gathered in large numbers, resulting in a massive traffic jam late in the night. The police later asked people to leave the place in a bid to maintain law and order, the official said.

Some cases of drunk driving, riding two-wheelers without wearing helmet, rash and negligent driving and getting into no-entry zones were reported in the city, he said. People from Mumbai also traveled to Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station located about 260 km from here, and Panvel, on the city's outskirts, to usher in the New Year.

At least 40,000 police personnel along with officials of the police's Special Branch, riot-control police, Quick Response Teams, Crime Branch and traffic police were deployed across the city, another official said. Tight vigil was maintained at all the popular places, including beaches.

The police kept a watch on crowded spots through 5,000-plus CCTV cameras and also used drone cameras to monitor the beaches, the official said. The city transport undertaking BEST operated extra buses late Tuesday night on seven routes, including those connecting Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty and Gorai Creek with railway stations and distant suburbs.

About 1,500 Government Railway Police personnel were deployed at various railway stations along with two platoons of Riots Control Police. The Central Railway and Western Railway also operated extra services on the suburban network late night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

NRF-UPDATE 4-North Korea's leader promises 'new strategic weapon,' leaves room for talks

North Koreas leader plans to further develop nuclear programmes and to introduce a new strategic weapon in the near future, state media said on Wednesday, although he signalled there was still room for dialogue with the United States. Kim J...

Tennis-Canada's Shapovalov calls for merger of ATP Cup and Davis Cup

Canadian Denis Shapovalov called on the organisers of the Davis Cup Finals and the ATP Cup to work together to create one world championship, saying it felt weird to play two similar events back to back. The inaugural edition of the revampe...

Govt deallocates coal block in Jharkhand allotted for power project

The government has cancelled the allotment of a coal block for the power project in Jharkhand, as even after a decade of allotment no significant progress was made to operationalise it. The coal block was allotted in 2009, to Karanpura Ener...

Soccer-Benfica reach deal with Dortmund for midfielder Weigl

Portuguese champions Benfica have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign German midfielder Julian Weigl for 20 million euros 22.42 million, the clubs announced on Tuesday. Weigl, 24, had been a permanent fixture in Dortmunds midfield ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020