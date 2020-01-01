Creation of Deptt of Military Affairs, institutionalisation of CDS post, momentous reforms: PM
The creation of the Department of Military Affairs and institutionalisation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff are momentous reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
Congratulating General Bipin Rawat for his appointment as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Modi said he is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal.
"Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare," the prime minister tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Bipin Rawat
- Department of Military Affairs
- India
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee takes dig at PM Narendra Modi for one of his remarks at a Jharkhand rally
I want to know how the new citizenship law encroaches upon rights of Muslims or any Indian citizen: PM Narendra Modi asks at Jharkhand poll rally
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Hemant Soren, who led JMM-Cong alliance, for win in Jharkhand.
Prove your words with deeds, Kerala CM tells Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene and ensure