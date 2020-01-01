Left Menu
Development News Edition

Creation of Deptt of Military Affairs, institutionalisation of CDS post, momentous reforms: PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 12:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 12:27 IST
Creation of Deptt of Military Affairs, institutionalisation of CDS post, momentous reforms: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

The creation of the Department of Military Affairs and institutionalisation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff are momentous reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Congratulating General Bipin Rawat for his appointment as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Modi said he is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal.

"Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare," the prime minister tweeted. The "institution"of CDS carries tremendous responsibility of modernising the country's military forces, and reflecting the "hopes and aspirations" of 1.3 billion Indians, Modi said.

"As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation. I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today's historic development," he tweeted. The appointment of Gen Rawat as CDS came in for criticism by Opposition parties with the Congress raising several questions over the issue, saying the government has started on a "wrong foot".

Gen Rawat took charge as CDS on Wednesday. He will be able to serve the post for a period of up to three years after the government amended the rules extending the age of retirement to 65 years. The Cabinet Committee on Security had, in a landmark decision last week, approved the creation of CDS, who will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to the tri-services.

A key mandate of the CDS will be to facilitate restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint and theatre commands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man who fled after throwing crude bomb at cops arrested

A 37-year-old man, who fled after throwing a crude bomb at policemen when they tried to nab him last month in an assault case, has been arrested from Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, Santosh Shen...

Spurs squeak past Warriors in overtime

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, and Dejounte Murray contributed seven of his 15 points in overtime as the host San Antonio Spurs posted a 117-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Patty Mills highlighted his 18-point perfor...

Rs 700-cr investment on hold by a year; FAME II failed to deliver: Hero Electric

Leading electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric has put on hold investment of up to Rs 700 crore by a year with the sector taking a nosedive as FAME II, scheme aimed to promote electric vehicles, has failed to deliver, according to a top c...

Super 30's Anand Kumar inspires Odisha medical aspirants

An initiative by a Bhubaneswar-based organization to help students from poor financial backgrounds crack the NEET exam for admission to medical colleges has been praised by Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, who is credited with launching a simi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020