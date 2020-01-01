Left Menu
Raj: 3 killed, two injured as car rams into stationary truck on Jaipur-Delhi highway

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 14:14 IST
  • Created: 01-01-2020 14:13 IST
Raj: 3 killed, two injured as car rams into stationary truck on Jaipur-Delhi highway
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three people were killed and two others injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Jaipur-Delhi highway here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night.

The victims were returning home to Shahpura from Jaipur when the incident took place near Bidara turn under the Shahpura police station area. Kaluram (33), Shivpal (40) and Rameshwar (60) died on the spot while two others received mild injuries, police said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Wednesday.

