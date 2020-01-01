Left Menu
Recruitment for over 34,000 govt posts in 2020: Gujarat CM

  Ahmedabad
  Updated: 01-01-2020 15:25 IST
  Created: 01-01-2020 15:15 IST
Recruitment for over 34,000 govt posts in 2020: Gujarat CM
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Over 34,000 vacant government posts in Gujarat would be filled up this year, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Wednesday while urging youths and students to have faith in the dispensation led by him. In his New Year message to youths of Gujarat, Rupani slammed the Congress over the issue of unemployment and transparency, alleging that the opposition party was creating confusion among people for "political gains".

"A lot of confusion has been created since sometimes among youths and students by some people for political gains. I want to tell you that my government will ensure that the hard work of youths does not go in vain," Rupani said in a video message shared on his Facebook account on Wednesday.

"In the last three years, we have given government jobs to 1.18 lakh youths. In the current year, we will conduct recruitments to fill up another 34,000 to 35,000 government posts," he said. During the Congress rule (before 1995), there was a "ban" on recruitment. It was the BJP government that opened the doors for youths, Rupani said in his message.

Referring to the paper leak and cancellation of the exam for non-secretariat clerks in the state recently, Rupani said the exam would be conducted soon and in a "foolproof manner". "We are committed to conducting the exam with greater transparency. After receiving complaints from youth, we cancelled the exam after proper inquiry. Even the police arrested all the accused involved in it (paper leak). Now, we will conduct the exam in a foolproof manner," he said.

Last week, six people, including the principal and administrators of a school, were arrested here in connection with the non-secretariat clerk exam paper leak case. The state government last month cancelled the exam conducted on November 17, stating that the question paper had been leaked.

Rupani said his government would provide employment to over 12 lakh youth in the private sector by conducting over 5,500 job fairs across the state. He, however, did not specify any timeline for it.

"We want the youth to be job-givers instead of just job-seekers. Efforts are also being made to ensure that students get jobs as they pass out from universities. I want to tell you that Gujarat's unemployment rate is lowest in the entire country," Rupani said in his message.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

