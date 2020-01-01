Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday dubbed Congress as a "confused party" for raising questions over the appointment of Gen Bipin Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and said any attempt to politicize the issue is "condemnable". The CDS has established a new system and the country should be proud of it, Javadekar said at a press conference.

"It is condemnable if anyone does politics over it," he said. Javadekar said Congress was a confused party and its leaders talked on different notes.

"Rahul Gandhi's tweets are done by his advisors while Congresspeople speaks different things. That's why Congress is a confused party," Javadekar said while reacting to Congress opposition to the CDS. The Cabinet Committee on Security last week approved the creation of CDS, who will act as the principal military adviser to the defense minister on all matters relating to the tri-services.

General (retired) Bipin Rawat took charge as CDS on Wednesday. The Congress on Tuesday raised several questions over the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the CDS, saying the government has started on a "wrong foot" on the issue.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said the government has started on a wrong foot on the appointment and only time will, unfortunately, reveal the implications.

