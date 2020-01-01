Left Menu
Odisha: 5 places record temperature below 10 degrees Celsius

  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 16:43 IST
  • Created: 01-01-2020 16:43 IST
Cold wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Odisha with five places across the state recording minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a MeT department official said. Minimum temperature rose by two to three degrees Celsius at night while maximum temperature during the day fell by three to four degrees Celsius over the districts of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

While the highest maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri, the lowest minimum temperature of 6.8 degree was at Keonjhar in the plains of Odisha, it said. The minimum temperature of Angul was recorded at 7.6 degree Celsius, followed by Talcher (8.9), Phulbani (9 ), Sonepur (9.6), Sundergarh (10) and Balasore (10.1).

The state capital, Bhubaneswar, recorded 12.6 degree Celsius while neighbouring Cuttack also shivered at 10.8 degree Celsius. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershower "very likely to occur at one or two places" over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Bolangir on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state government has asked the district collectors to remain prepared for the possible rainfall and take measures to save harvested paddy crop. The state revenue and disaster management department also directed the district collectors to allow homeless and the needy people to spend nights in schools and other public buildings in order to save them from biting cold..

