'1+1+1 combine' of three services should add up to '5 or 7, not 3: Gen Rawat

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 18:21 IST
  • Created: 01-01-2020 18:21 IST
Stressing on integration between the Army, Navy and Air Force, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said it is important to ensure that "1+1+1 combine" of the three services adds up to "5 or 7 and not 3" through synergised action. Gen Rawat, who took charge as CDS, said the synergised effort of the services should not be the sum of the whole, but much more than that.

The focus will be to ensure best and optimal use of resources allocated to the three services, said Gen Rawat after receiving a Guard of Honour by the three services. The three service chiefs -- Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh -- were also present as Gen Rawat took charge as the CDS.

"The task cut out for the Chief of Defence Staff is to integrate the three services and enhance their capability. We will continue working towards that," he said. "The CDS will not try to run a force by his directions. Integration is needed. We have to ensure that 1+1+1 combine of the three services adds up to 5 or 7 and not 3. You have to achieve more through synergy and integration, that is the aim of the CDS," Gen Rawat said.

Apart from giving attention to integration and joint training, he said efforts will be made to ensure uniformity and integrating of systems for procurement so that the Army, the Navy and the Air Force can work in coordination with each other. Asked about his "1+1+1 combine" remarks, he said, "What I am saying is the synergised effort should not be the sum of the whole, it should be much more than the sum of the whole that is what it is... like what you say 1+1 should not be 2 but 11, so I am saying 1+1+1 should not be 3 when you work in synergy, you can make it more than the sum of the whole." PTI ASK ASK SMN

