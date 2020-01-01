New Year's Day: Central Secretariat, Khan Market, 2 other metro stations closed to ease rush of passengers
Entry and exit gates at four Delhi Metro stations were closed on Wednesday evening to ease rush of passengers on New Year's Day.
"Entry & exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House are closed. Interchange is available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.
Anticipating a huge crowd on the New Year's eve, the Delhi Metro on Tuesday had restricted exit from the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Four more Delhi Metro stations closed in view of violent protest reopened
Anti-CAA protest: Left leaders detained at Mandi House
Entry, exit gates of 4 Delhi metro stations closed: DMRC
Entry, exit gates of Vasant Vihar and Mandi House Metro stations in Delhi closed. Interchange facility available; 16 stations now shut: DMRC.
Anti-CAA stir: Entry, exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid metro stations closed, says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.