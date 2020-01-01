Five kg heroin, 2 pistols, cartridges seized from man in Amritsar

Heroin weighing five kilograms along with two pistols and cartridges was recovered from a man hailing from Ferozepur here, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Punjab Police's counter intelligence wing stopped motorcycle-borne Bhalwan Singh on the Amritsar-Jalandhar national highway, they said.

During the search, police seized five kg of heroin, two pistols and 10 live cartridges from Singh. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused, they said.

