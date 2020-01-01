22 IPS officers transferred in Bihar

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Bihar government on Wednesday transferred more than 20 IPS officers, according to a notification issued by the state home department. Lipi Singh, the much-talked-about Deputy SP of Barh sub division in Patna district, takes over as the SP of Munger, replacing Gaurav Mangla who has been shifted to Vaishali.

The IPS officer is the daughter of RCP Singh, a retired IAS officer of UP cadre who is a close aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his JD(U)'s leader in the Rajya Sabha. She had played an instrumental role in the recovery of an automatic rifle and grenades from the house of controversial Mokama MLA Anant Singh. Patna SSP Garima Malik will take over as the DIG, CID and is replaced by Upendra Sharma who is at present the SP of East Champaran (Motihari).

ADG, Law and Order, Amit Kumar stands divested of the additional charge of Railways which will now be held by Pankaj Kumar Darad, the IG of Mithila Zone posted at Darbhanga. Another IG, Sushil Kumar Khopde, will continue to hold operations and the additional charge of ATS as ADG.

IG, Magadh Range, Paras Nath posted at Gaya comes to Patna to hold the charge of budget, appeal and welfare and the additional charge of Bihar Military Police. Ajitabh Kumar, IG of CID, goes to Darbhanga while IG, prohibition, with additional charge of special vigilance unit Ratna Sanjay Katiyar is replaced by Amrit Raj who had been waiting for posting.

Katiyar takes over as the IG, CID and weaker sections. DIG, Shahabad Range, Rakesh Rathi goes to Gaya as the new IG while his counterpart in Bhagalpur Vikas Vaibhav moves to Patna as IG, ATS.

DIG, BMP, Central Division, P Kannan will take the charge of Shahabad Range. Anusuya Ransingh Sahu, SP of weaker sections and women's cell and CID takes over as DIG technical services.

SP rank officers Sujit Kumar and Siddharth Mohan Jain, holding the charge of railways and state crime records bureau respectively will take over as DIGs. Kumar goes to Bhagalpur while Jain stays at Patna with the charge of administration and BMP, central division. Also, S Premlatha, SP, CID, takes over as DIG, Lokayukta office. Navin Chandra Jha, the SP of Siwan, moves to East Champaran and is replaced by Abhinav Kumar, posted in Patna as the SP, City (west). Vaishali SP Jagannath Reddy comes to Patna as SP, Railway.

Ashok Mishra, Deputy SP in charge of Danapur sub division in Patna district, takes over as the new SP City (west)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

