New Year eve liquor sales net Rs 350 cr in Telangana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 19:56 IST
New Year eve liquor sales net Rs 350 cr in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New year eve liquor sales in Telangana netted an estimated Rs 350 crore for the State Beverages CorporationLimited, which supplies Indian Made Foreign Liquor to retail outlets and bars across the state, official sources said on Wednesday. This was more or less the same as that of the sales turnover registered during the corresponding period last year, they said.

The sales from TelanganaStateBeverages CorporationLimited (TSBCL)to outlets would be around Rs 350 crore on December 30 and 31 together," they said. Overall the revenue (both Excise and VAT) through alcohol during December would be approximately Rs 2,000 crore, the sources told PTI.

The state government effective December 16 enhanced the liquor prices. Telangana, which has over 2,200 liquor shops, was expected to garner around Rs 20,000 crore this year through liquor sales including license fee, the sources said.

Meanwhile, police said they booked as many 2,129 drunk and drive cases during the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

