Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Prohibitory orders to prevail in Sambhal till Jan 31

Ahead of the upcoming festivals, the Sambhal administration in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday announced that prohibitory orders will prevail in the region to maintain law and order till January 31.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 20:04 IST
UP: Prohibitory orders to prevail in Sambhal till Jan 31
Protestors pelted stones on police in Meerut on December 20. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming festivals, the Sambhal administration in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday announced that prohibitory orders will prevail in the region to maintain law and order till January 31. Protests erupted in the region including stone-pelting and burning of the public transport over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), section 144 of the CrPC was imposed to maintain law and order which has expired on December 31.

"To maintain law and order in the area the prohibitory order will remain the region as the orders of Section 144 have expired on December 31. In view of the possibility of stoning, sabotage and rioting in the district and festivals, prohibitory orders have been imposed till January 31," said Kamlesh Kumar Awasthi, Additional District Magistrate, Sambhal in a press statement. The festivals due to which this measure has been taken are January 2-Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, January-14 Lohri, January 15-Makar Sakranti, January 26-Republic day and January 29-Basant Panchmi.

Under these orders, gathering or protesting will be banned. No public property including railways stations and bus stand will be closed. People cannot carry any kind of material which can be used to attack others. People should not indulge in war-mongering and posting or sharing any instigating messages through social media tools, written or verbally will be termed as an offence. "Under the veil of the traditional festivals, no new kind of ritual will be formed and celebrated. Exhibiting arms or any kind of weapons in public places will be termed as an offence. Before 6 am and after 10 pm, no public gatherings will be held. Also, selling the Chinese 'manjha' will be banned," the release added.

At least 48 people have been arrested in connection with violence during a protest against CAA An FIR has also been registered against 17 people including some Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders on December 20.

CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. Section-144 was imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Criticism doesn't affect me, working on technique to win medal at Olympics: Sindhu

Neither criticism nor the burden of expectations bother world champion shuttler P V Sindhu, who says she is completely focussed on improving her craft in pursuit of a second Olympic medal at this years Tokyo Games. Sindhu claimed Indias fir...

Will ensure steps to safeguard interests of J-K people: BJP

Amid growing demand for domicile certificates and job protection, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Wednesday said the Union government would take every necessary step to safeguard the interests of local residents. It also slammed the Congress f...

New Year celebrations throw traffic out of gear in Delhi; entry, exit gates of 5 metro stations closed

Massive traffic snarls were witnessed in Delhi on Wednesday as scores of people flocked to India Gate and Connaught Place for New Year celebrations. Entry and exit gates of five Delhi Metro stations were closed in the evening to ease rush o...

Gender discrimination exists in Malayalam film industry: Panel

Gender discrimination exists in Malayalam film industry Panel Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 PTI The three-member panel which went into problems being faced by women in the Malayalam film industry has said there is gender discrimination and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020