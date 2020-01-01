Left Menu
India rings in New Year with revelry, anti-CAA protests in parts of national capital

People across the country welcomed the New Year with night-long parties, light shows and fireworks, while police maintained a tight vigil, deploying drone cameras and taking action against hundreds for traffic violations including drunk driving and disorderly conduct. In the national capital, peaceful demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were held at several places and people pledged to "defend the Constitution" by opposing the contentious legislation.

People gathered in huge numbers at important landmarks like Gateway of India in Mumbai and India Gate in Delhi, on beach fronts and local hotspots and many visited temples, churches and other shrines. Tens of thousands of police personnel were deployed across the country to ensure there is no untoward incident. As many 3,678 people were arrested in Kolkata and over 400 in Ahmedabad for drunk driving and other offences.

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar ushers in New Year in Goa

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Goa, a favourite among domestic and international tourists on New Year, saw revellers enjoying dazzling fireworks and dance parties at beaches and elsewhere.

Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, whose father hails from Sindhudurg district of neighbouring Maharashtra, was among those who ushered in the New Year in Goa. He arrived here on December 30 and was staying at a resort in North Goa district.

Police conducted checkings on all major routes leading to various beaches and no untoward incident was reported, a senior official said. "Traffic police registered a few cases of drunk driving. All efforts were made to maintain proper law and order everywhere in the state," he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Porvorim) Edwin Colaco said over 700 policemen were stationed at various points to maintain law and order.

People flock to seafronts in Mumbai; 40,000 police personnel keep vigil ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In Mumbai, merrymakers started flocking to popular spots like Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Bandstand and Juhu beach since Tuesday evening to welcome 2020. Around 2 am on Wednesday, people were asked to leave these places, a police official said.

Revellers also gathered in large numbers to enjoy a light show at Bandra Reclamation, resulting in a massive traffic jam late in the night. They were later asked to leave to maintain law and order, the official said.

Police kept a watch on crowded spots through 5,000-plus CCTV cameras and also used drone cameras to monitor the beaches, he said. According to another official, at least 40,000 police personnel along with officials of the police's Special Branch, riot-control police, Quick Response Teams, Crime Branch and traffic police were deployed across the city.

"This time there was less crowd in the streets compared to last year," a traffic police official said. Some cases of drunk driving, riding two-wheelers without wearing helmet, rash and negligent driving and getting into no-entry zones were reported in the city, he said.

"During checking, 578 people riding two-wheelers and 200 driving four-wheelers were fined for drunk driving," a senior police official said. "We also penalised 1,100 motorists for violating traffic rules. Of these, 601 were caught for jumping signals, 258 for triple riding and 241 for over-speeding," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Madhukar Pandey told PTI.

Anti-CAA protests, massive traffic snarls in Delhi

----------------------------------------------------- Security was beefed up across the national capital, especially in the vicinity of markets, malls, five-star hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, in order to ensure orderly celebrations, the Delhi Police said.

A total of 352 challans were issued for drunk driving, it said. Many chose to usher in the New Year by taking part in peaceful demonstrations against the controversial CAA.

Scores of people took a mass pledge at India Gate on New Year's Day to "defend the Constitution" by opposing the recent changes in the citizenship law. The huge number of people, including the protesters and those who were out to celebrate the New Year, gathered at the iconic monument led to traffic jams in adjoining areas.

Other parts of the city also witnessed massive traffic snarls. Traffic on roads leading to city hotspots like Connaught Place, Mathura Road, ITO moved at snail's pace.

The Delhi Traffic Police constantly alerted commuters about the traffic movement through its Twitter handle. It advised people coming from Noida to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi since road no. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement.

The Kalindi Kunj road in south Delhi has been blocked for the last 14 days as anti-CAA protesters have been staging a sit-in demanding that the new law be repealed. Under the CAA, non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be granted Indian citizenship.

Critics allege that it discriminates on the basis of religion. Entry and exit gates at five Delhi Metro stations were closed on Wednesday evening to ease rush of passengers.

"Entry & exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House are closed. Interchange is available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Thousands converge at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial, over 3,600 held --------------------------------------------------------------------------

Victoria Memorial, in the heart of Kolkata, was choc-a-bloc with merrymakers.

Thousands gathered at Belur Math at Dakshineswar, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, to mark Kalpataru Utsav -- an annual festival to commemorate Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa's attainment of an "ecstatic state". Devotees were also seen huddling at Kalighat, Tarapith and Kankalitala temples to offer prayers.

As many as 3,678 people were arrested across Kolkata for eve-teasing, drunk and rash driving and other offences, police said. Over 5,000 police personnel were deployed across the city from Christmas to New Year's Eve with a special focus on women's safety, they said.

People celebrate at Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat

-------------------------------------------------------

People gathered at the Sabarmati riverfront and some prominent lakes in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in large numbers around midnight to welcome 2020. Several housing societies organised dance parties for their residents.

No untoward incident was reported from any part of the city, a police official said. However, over 400 people were caught drinking or for possessing liquor during the revelry, specially in Sardarnagar, Bapunagar and Meghaninagar area, he said.

Random breath analyser tests were also conducted on people to check if they were drunk, specially while driving, he added. "As many as 368 people were arrested for consumption of liquor, while 41 others were held for possessing liquor last night," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control) Vijay Patel said on Wednesday.

Gujarat is a dry state where manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor is banned. Police kept a hawk's eye on celebrations in various parts of the city with the help of nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras and Quick Response Teams.

Women police personnel in plain clothes were also part of crowds to prevent incidents like eve-teasing, another police official said.

