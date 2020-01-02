Odisha: Devotees throng Puri's Jagannath Temple on occasion of New Year

Lakhs of devotees thronged the city of Puri to seek blessings at the Lord Jagannath Temple, on the occasion of New Year.

Puri district administration on Wednesday informed about the special arrangements made for hassle-free darshan of devotees, including, drinking water arrangement, ambulance services, fire safety provisions, and organized queues for the better crowd management.

Around 65 platoons of the police force and 750 police officers were deployed in Puri to ensure law and order for smooth darshan of the deities for devotees on the occasion of New Year. (ANI)

