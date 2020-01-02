Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Peeragarhi, several trapped after building collapses

A fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi on early Thursday morning. During the rescue operations, a blast occurred causing the collapse of the factory building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel, are still trapped.

Rescue operations are underway and 35 fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

