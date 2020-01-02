Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio bereaved

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's mother Kevilhouu Rio has died of old-age related ailments, family sources said on Thursday

She was 92

Family sources Kevilhouu died on Wednesday and her last rites will be held at Rio's family cemetery at Botsaon on the outskirts of the state capital on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.