Hyderabad: Sixteen-year-old pens down inspirational poems, becomes published author

Sixteen-year-old Vidhi Shah, has become a published author after writing and publishing her first book in the form of a poetry collection. Shah, who teaches underprivileged children, aims to empower women and has penned down 200 inspirational poems so far.

The young writer had started writing poems and short stories when she was 12. Over the years, she became more and more passionate about her work and aims at delivering the message of "following dreams and aiming for it."

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Shah said that she started writing when she was in the seventh grade. "I am sixteen and I have written and published my debut book Withering Away. I had first started writing when I was in grade seven. I had taken to writing after being inspired by Rabindranath Tagore and Shakespeare. I realised how words can be so inspiring and influential. I have written over 200 poems till now," she said.

She also voiced her love for writing on women related issues. "I aim to inspire all the girls of my age because girls today are women of tomorrow. We are the next generation. I plan to focus more on women. I like to write more about women empowerment to help the girls to achieve their dreams in the future. I also help underprivileged children by teaching them in an NGO," she added.

Manju Shah, Vidhi's mother, said: "I had started reading books at the age of four. Vidhi was very interested in the world of fantasy, fiction, non-fiction and poetry. Due to book reading habit, she got an interest in writing because great readers are often great writers." (ANI)

