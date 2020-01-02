Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice, wrongdoing: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid his obeisance to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary and hailed the tenth Sikh Guru saying that he devoted himself to fight against injustice and wrongdoing. "On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's Prakash Parv (birth anniversary), I pay my obeisance and bow on his feet. The tenth Sikh Guru and the founder of the Khalsa Panth, devoted himself to fighting against injustice and wrongdoing", Shah tweeted.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also took to twitter to extend his wishes and pay respects to Guru Gobind Singh. "I join the sangat in paying obeisance to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Parkash Purav. Spiritual leader, philosopher and warrior, Guru Sahib founded Khalsa Panth and gave Sikhs the tradition of five K's," Puri tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered prayers at Patna Sahib Gurudwara, in Patna on this occasion. (ANI)

