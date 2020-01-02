Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSP's Sudhindra Bhadoria slams those calling Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem offensive to Hindu sentiments

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria hit out at those saying that Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge' is offensive to Hindu sentiments.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 12:59 IST
BSP's Sudhindra Bhadoria slams those calling Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem offensive to Hindu sentiments
Sudhindra Bhadoria (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria hit out at those saying that Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge' is offensive to Hindu sentiments. "Faiz Ahmed Faiz was a revolutionary poet from Pakistan who was of the view that India and Pakistan should be friendly. In fact, during the time of Zia-Ul-Haq, when he was heading the country, he (Faiz) was arrested and jailed for propagating the idea of peace and friendship between India and Pakistan," Bhadoria told ANI here.

His statement comes after the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur set up a committee to look into whether Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem "Hum Dekhenge" is offensive to Hindu sentiments. The committee was set up after some faculty members complained to Director Abhay Karandikar that the students who took out a peaceful march on the campus on December 17 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia students sang the poem as part of their protest.

Bhadoria said the poem talks about people at large. "I think only some illiterate people can talk in this language. Those people who have not read Faiz Ahmad Faiz and those who know a little history about Faiz Ahmad Faiz can speak in these terms," Bhadoria added.

IIT Kanpur will reportedly take action on the basis of findings and suggestions of the panel. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Olympics-Use 1992 Yugoslavia precedent for Russians in Tokyo -historian

Clean Russian athletes should be allowed to compete in individual events at this years Tokyo Games under the banner of Independent Olympic Participants, historian Bill Mallon suggests.It is a designation used for athletes from Yugoslavia in...

Turkish police detain four pilots over Ghosn's escape -NTV

Turkish police have detained seven people, including four pilots, over the transit of ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn through Turkey after fleeing Japan on his way to Lebanon, broadcaster NTV said on Thursday.Ghosn, one of the worlds best-k...

Ghosn 'had second French passport' says source

Tokyo, Jan 2 AFP Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon to avoid a Japanese trial, had a second French passport, a source said Thursday, as authorities raided his Tokyo residence as part of a probe into the embarrassing securi...

Taiwan's top military chief killed in chopper crash

Taipei, Jan 2 AFP Taiwans top military chief was killed in a helicopter crash on Thursday, the defence ministry said, just days before the island goes to polls to elect a new president. The chief of the general staff, Shen Yi-ming, was amon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020