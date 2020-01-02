7 killed, 24 injured as bus falls into gorge in Rajouri

Seven people were killed and 24 injured, some of them critically, when a bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, police said. The bus was on its way from Surankote to Jammu when the accident happened at Siot-Lambari in Rajouri district, they said.

Seven people were killed and 24 injured in the mishap, they said. Some of the injured passengers have been shifted to the GMC hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, they said, adding relief and rescue operations are underway.

