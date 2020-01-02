Maharashtra planning to enact Public Security Act on the lines of Chhattisgarh

Maharashtra Home Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that the state is considering enacting a Public Security Act on the lines of Chhattisgarh. "To tackle the menace of Naxalism in the state, we are considering enacting a Public Security Act on the lines of Chhattisgarh. After discussions with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, soon the Public Security Act will be implemented in Maharashtra also," Shinde said.

Home Minister Shinde said this after meeting senior police officers about Naxal-affected zones of Maharashtra. Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act 2005 was passed by the State Assembly in 2005.

The law provides provisions to the police to detain a person for committing acts that pose an obstacle to the administration of law. (ANI)

