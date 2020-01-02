Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meeting minutes of urban local bodies must be updated on their websites: Raj Info Commission

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 17:48 IST
Meeting minutes of urban local bodies must be updated on their websites: Raj Info Commission

Rajasthan Information Commission has directed the state government to activate websites of all urban local bodies and update meeting minutes of their boards and empowered committees on a regular basis. The commission gave the directions while hearing an appeal of Kuchaman Nagar Palika councillor Ahmed Ali Khan who had sought to know the minutes of the meetings of the empowered committee.

The information was denied following which the commission had slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on executive officer Shrawan Kumar, the commission said in a statement. Information Commissioner Ashutosh Sharma expressed concern that the information was denied despite it being a public document.

He said that such information should not only be provided to RTI applicants but made available on their website as per the RTI Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts

Paris, Jan 2 AP With 29 straight days of walkouts, French rail strikes against government plans to reform Frances retirement system marked a new milestone Thursday, surpassing even the lengths of strikes in the 1980s. The nationwide walkout...

Route Mobile gets Sebi nod for Rs 600 cr IPO

RouteMobile has received markets regulator Sebis nod to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore through initial public offering. The cloud communications service provider had initially filed for its IPO in January 2018, later it refiled its documen...

Upgraded version of fighter jet developed jointly by China, Pak makes maiden flight

An upgraded version of a fighter jet being jointly developed by China and Pakistan has made its maiden flight in the Chinese city of Chengdu, official media reported on Thursday. The JF-17 Thunder, earlier named as FC-1 Xiaolong, was a sing...

India is among very few countries that has the capability

India is among very few countries that have the capability to build everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier PM Modi at DRDO....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020