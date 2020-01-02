Meeting minutes of urban local bodies must be updated on their websites: Raj Info Commission

Rajasthan Information Commission has directed the state government to activate websites of all urban local bodies and update meeting minutes of their boards and empowered committees on a regular basis. The commission gave the directions while hearing an appeal of Kuchaman Nagar Palika councillor Ahmed Ali Khan who had sought to know the minutes of the meetings of the empowered committee.

The information was denied following which the commission had slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on executive officer Shrawan Kumar, the commission said in a statement. Information Commissioner Ashutosh Sharma expressed concern that the information was denied despite it being a public document.

He said that such information should not only be provided to RTI applicants but made available on their website as per the RTI Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.