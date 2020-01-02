Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 6 pm. CAL1 WB-RDAY-TABLEAU-TMC R-Day tableau rejection insult to Bengal, result of anti-CAA protests: TMC Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the rejection of West Bengal's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade, saying it insulted the people of the state for protesting the amended Citizenship Act.

CAL2 WB-CLASHES Prohibitory order clamped, internet services snapped in parts of North 24 Parganas district Basirhat: Prohibitory order has been clamped in three panchayat areas of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district following clashes between members of two communities triggered by "unnatural" death of a shopkeeper, police said on Thursday. CAL5 BH-GIRIRAJ-GITA Gita, Hanuman Chalisa should be taught at private schools: Giriraj Singh Begusarai: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday stoked a fresh controversy alleging that children who study in missionary schools lack "sanskaar" and end up in practices like "beef-eating" when they go abroad.

CAL6 WB-PFI-RALLY-TMC PFI calls for anti-CAA protest in Bengal, 'invites' TMC MP Kolkata: Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) will hold a protest rally in West Bengal's Murshidabad district against the CAA on January 5 and has invited local TMC MP Abu Taher Khan to address it, an office-bearer of the outfit said on Thursday. CES1 WB-BHATPARA-NO-CONFIDENCE TMC's no-confidence motion against Bhatpara Municipality chairman passed Kolkata: The no-confidence motion moved by the Trinamool Congress against Bhatpara Municipality chairman and BJP leader Sourav Singh was passed by a margin of 19-0 in the 35-member civic body on Thursday, a senior West Bengal minister said.

CES3 TR-NLFT-ARREST 3 NLFT militants arrested in Tripura Agartala: Three militants of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) were arrested and arms and ammunition seized from their possession in North Tripura district, a senior police officer said on Thursday. CES6 MG-BSF-CATTLE Over 10,000 cattle seized at Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya in 2019 Shillong: The Border Security Force has seized over 10,000 cows at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya during the past year, an official said on Thursday..

