Services on Delhi Metro's Pink Line section affected due to signalling issue: DMRC

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 19:01 IST
  • Created: 02-01-2020 19:01 IST
Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Pink Line were affected on Thursday evening due to signalling issue, officials said. The Pink Line spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

A senior DMRC official said, "There was a delay in services between Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus stations of the Pink Line due to a minor signalling issue. Service on all other lines are normal". The DMRC also tweeted the information to alert commuters.

