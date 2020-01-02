Services on Delhi Metro's Pink Line section affected due to signalling issue: DMRC

Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Pink Line were affected on Thursday evening due to signalling issue, officials said. The Pink Line spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

A senior DMRC official said, "There was a delay in services between Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus stations of the Pink Line due to a minor signalling issue. Service on all other lines are normal". The DMRC also tweeted the information to alert commuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

