Services on Delhi Metro's Pink Line section affected due to signalling issue: DMRC
Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Pink Line were affected on Thursday evening due to signalling issue, officials said. The Pink Line spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.
A senior DMRC official said, "There was a delay in services between Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus stations of the Pink Line due to a minor signalling issue. Service on all other lines are normal". The DMRC also tweeted the information to alert commuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Metro
- Majlis Park
- Shiv Vihar
- Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus
ALSO READ
Anti-CAA protest: Gates of 16 Delhi metro stations closed
Anti-CAA protest: Gates of 14 Delhi Metro stations closed
Anti-CAA protest: Gates of seven Delhi metro stations closed
Delhi Metro: Entry, exit gates of several metro stations closed
Delhi Metro: Entry, exit gates of Janpath among 16 others closed