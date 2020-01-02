Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disaster management crucial area for our growing economy: Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 20:40 IST
Disaster management crucial area for our growing economy: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the country, aiming to become USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, needs enhanced disaster management and fire service capabilities. He was speaking after inaugurating a new campus of the National Fire Service College here, laying foundation stone for an NDRF Academy and distribution of Fire Service Gallantry Medals.

Disaster management and fire services remained neglected areas after Independence, he alleged. "When our government was formed in 2014 under the leadership of Narendra Modi, our economy was 2 trillion dollars, and we were at 11th place in the world rankings. By 2019, within five years we added one trillion dollars to the economy," the home minister said.

"In 70 years we became 2 trillion dollars economy and within five years we worked towards increasing it by one trillion dollars," he said. "We have set a target that before the next elections and if possible before the completion of 75 years of India's Independence, we will become 5 trillion dollars economy," Shah said.

"And if we want to move in that direction then we will need to work on many areas like infrastructure development, industrial development and urban development. And during this period, both disaster management and fire services become very important areas as regards citizens's safety," he said. "Because, industrial development, infrastructure development and urban development create possible disaster, accident and emergency situations.

"Hence, simultaneously the country needs to be prepared in these areas and we will be ready to address these issues under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," he said. The National Disaster Response Force Academy will come up within 18 months, he said.

"During the Congress rule, one government performed `bhoomi-pujan' (ground-breaking ceremony),another government gave funds and a third government started construction and a fourth completed the project," he said. But under the Modi regime, "the government which performs bhoomi-pujan also dedicates the project to people (by completing it)," the Union minister said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was also present at the function, said the use of advanced technology was important for both disaster management and fire services. He also thanked Shah for sanctioning Rs 86 crore for the NDRF Academy..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Air pollution level continues to be alarming in city

Air pollution level in the heart of the city continued to be alarming for the third consecutive day since December 31, a West Bengal Pollution Control Board official said on Thursday. While the Air Quality Index AQI was 317 PM 2.5 at Fort W...

Elite Iraqi troops secure US embassy after attack

Baghdad, Jan 2 AFP Elite Iraqi troops deployed to secure the US embassy Thursday, a day after a pro-Iran mob laid siege to it in dramatic scenes that overshadowed months of anti-government grassroots protests. The unprecedented attack on th...

UPDATE 1-U.S. sees signs Iran or its allies may be planning attacks -Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday that there were indications Iran or the forces it backs may be planning additional attacks and said it was possible the United States might have to take preemptive action to protect America...

PM Modi launches 5 DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched five Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories here on Thursday. This will boost indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector.During the event, the Prime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020