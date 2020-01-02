Arunachal recorded 175 deaths due to road mishaps in 3 years

Arunachal Pradesh recorded 175 road accident-related deaths in the last three years, Director General of Police R P Upadhyaya said on Thursday. Inaugurating a two-day traffic management programme at police headquarters here, the DGP said most of the casualties were a reault of reckless or drunken driving.

Many deaths have also gone unreported, he said. "Loss of lives can be reduced if we care for traffic rules, as well as remain alert and use safety measures while driving," Upadhyaya said.

He also sought help from 'master trainers', who could train police personnel and students on better understanding of traffic laws..

