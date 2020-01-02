It's failure of alliance: Athawale on delay in portfolio

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday hit out at the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over non-allocation of portfolios to its ministers so far, saying that it was the "failure" of the alliance. The MVA comprises Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and their smaller allies.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and six of his ministers took oath on November 28. The cabinet was expanded on December 30, but the allocation of portfolios is yet to be done.

"It is the failure of the 'aghadi' (alliance) if it still has not been able to allocate portfolios to its ministers," Athawale told reporters here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.