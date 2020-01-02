Hindutva is unifier holding country together: RSS's Krishna Gopal

Hindutva is a unifier in a diverse country like India and the freedom of expressing disagreement and dissent exist because of it, RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal said on Thursday. He also said that people are free to chose their expression of faith, asserting that their conduct should be in interest of the people and the country.

His remarks came at a time when the country is witnessing protests against the amended citizenship law. Drawing distinction between Hindutva and semitic religions, Gopal said disagreement is the basic character of Hindutva and "it is this Hindutva that manages to keep us one at times like this".

He further said that Hindutva gives the freedom of thought, ability to question without the fear of blasphemy. Independence to ask questions and freedom to express disagreement are Hindutva and if there is restriction to argue and question, that is not Hindutva, he said, adding, "Hindutva recognises that there are differences in the way people live, eat, access resources. It lets them have their own devis and devtas without imposing rules on them to wear, eat and pray."

Describing Hindutva as a unifier, Gopal claimed, "...Because of Hindutva, around 560 royal kingdoms could come together at the time of independence and stay together as one...," he said. Gopal said it is difficult to understand Hindutva but understanding it is like understanding God.

He was speaking at the launch of book titled "Hindutva" written by senior RSS leader J Nandakumar.

